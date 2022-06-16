Arrest made in Roseville's 'suspicious death' on Loretto Drive

According to court documents, 34-year-old Ryan Bacon from Roseville got off probation on Tuesday, just one day prior to this incident.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to the "suspicious death" of a man found dead inside a Roseville home on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, police arrested 34-year-old Ryan Bacon from Roseville on murder charges. Bacon is being held without bail at South Placer Jail.

According to the Roseville Police Department, Bacon and the man lived together in the home on Loretto Drive.

On Wednesday at around 12:18 p.m., the Roseville Police Department and Roseville Fire Department responded to reports of a man down inside a home on the 400 block of Loretto Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the death is considered suspicious at this time. Police say "the suspicious death has transitioned to a homicide investigation."

According to court documents, in January 2019, Bacon was charged with a felony count of making criminal threats, a felony count of resisting an executive officer and misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. In April 2019, Bacon was booked into jail. Court documents indicate Bacon got off probation on Tuesday, just one day prior to this incident.

