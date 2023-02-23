Officials: Roseville man gets 8 years in prison for sending child abuse imagery

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Randy Edward Martin used a social media app to send sexually explicit images of minors to a person in Oregon.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville man convicted of using the KiK Messenger smartphone app to send sexually explicit images of children was sentenced to 8 years and one month in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials say 40-year-old Randy Edward Martin used the KiK Messenger app between July 6, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020 to distribute child sexual abuse material, including to a person in Oregon.

"Cellphones and messaging apps have increased the ability of predators to sexually abuse children," U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert said. "We need parents, educators, and other responsible community members to be aware of the danger and join the law enforcement effort to protect innocent children from predators who try to exploit them.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.