x
Roseville

Roseville man killed in crash on westbound I-80 near Dixon

A 49-year-old man was driving along westbound I-80 near Dixon when he crashed into the center divider.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville man died in a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Dixon, California Highway Patrol — Solano said. 

The 49-year-old man was driving along westbound I-80 near Dixon when he crashed into the center divider and ended up in the right-hand shoulder. The Solano County Fire Department said he died at the scene.

The right-hand shoulder just after Dixon Avenue was blocked for a few hours due to the crash. 

The man's identity hasn't been released.

