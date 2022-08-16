Roseville man killed in crash on westbound I-80 near Dixon

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville man died in a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Dixon, California Highway Patrol — Solano said.
The 49-year-old man was driving along westbound I-80 near Dixon when he crashed into the center divider and ended up in the right-hand shoulder. The Solano County Fire Department said he died at the scene.
The right-hand shoulder just after Dixon Avenue was blocked for a few hours due to the crash.
The man's identity hasn't been released.
