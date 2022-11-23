x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Roseville

Man who tackled referee at Roseville soccer game sentenced to anger management courses

The Placer County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that the man who tackled a referee at a youth soccer game is now banned from future games.

More Videos

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man caught on camera tackling a referee during a youth soccer match in Roseville last October is now banned from attending any more games for the next six months.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 35-year-old Vicente Robles Jr. of Sacramento was also sentenced to the following:

  • One year formal probation
  • Thirty days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing
  • Mandatory anger management courses
  • Paying restitution for lost wages of the victim

The court also issued Robles a no-contact order for the victim for a year, which means he has to stay at least 120 yards away from the victim, which is about the size of a soccer field.

Robles tackled the referee on Oct. 30, 2021, and he was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a sports official on Dec. 8, 2021.

"This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common decency, particularly at youth sporting events," the Placer County District Attorney's Office wrote in a statement.

WATCH MORE: Airsoft gun found in Lodi Unified middle school student's backpack

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out