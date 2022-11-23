Man who tackled referee at Roseville soccer game sentenced to anger management courses

The Placer County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that the man who tackled a referee at a youth soccer game is now banned from future games.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man caught on camera tackling a referee during a youth soccer match in Roseville last October is now banned from attending any more games for the next six months.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 35-year-old Vicente Robles Jr. of Sacramento was also sentenced to the following:

One year formal probation

Thirty days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing

Mandatory anger management courses

Paying restitution for lost wages of the victim

The court also issued Robles a no-contact order for the victim for a year, which means he has to stay at least 120 yards away from the victim, which is about the size of a soccer field.

Robles tackled the referee on Oct. 30, 2021, and he was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a sports official on Dec. 8, 2021.

"This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common decency, particularly at youth sporting events," the Placer County District Attorney's Office wrote in a statement.