Man who tackled referee at Roseville soccer game sentenced to anger management courses

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man caught on camera tackling a referee during a youth soccer match in Roseville last October is now banned from attending any more games for the next six months.
The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 35-year-old Vicente Robles Jr. of Sacramento was also sentenced to the following:
- One year formal probation
- Thirty days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing
- Mandatory anger management courses
- Paying restitution for lost wages of the victim
The court also issued Robles a no-contact order for the victim for a year, which means he has to stay at least 120 yards away from the victim, which is about the size of a soccer field.
Robles tackled the referee on Oct. 30, 2021, and he was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a sports official on Dec. 8, 2021.
"This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common decency, particularly at youth sporting events," the Placer County District Attorney's Office wrote in a statement.