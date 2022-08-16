New mental health crisis center opening in Roseville

The Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is a voluntary urgent care center in Roseville that will open in early September.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new mental health crisis center is opening to the public in early September in Roseville.

The Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is a voluntary urgent care center available for Placer County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis -- regardless of insurance.

"During the pandemic, we definitely saw an uptick and more importantly, a change in the way people were accessing mental health treatment. So more tele- mental health and so we expanded our capacity there," said Health and Human Services Director, Dr. Rob Oldham.

Oldham said it's the first 24/7 crisis center in Placer County and is meant to lower the barriers to care.

"Staffing has also been a big challenge. So with -- I think the need went up, we across the system -- have changed to try to meet that need, but we also continue to be impacted by staffing, especially for some of the harder-to-fill positions like mental health counselors, psychiatric and so forth," Oldham said.

The center is a short-term place for people to stay and decompress for up to two days where they will work with clinicians to address the crisis and create a plan to use wrap-around services before leaving the center. Some of those services could include housing needs, social services or treatment for substance abuse.

“We’ve increased supports for those in crises in recent years, now offering a mobile crisis team for both adults and children that works alongside various partners. This latest addition does even more to help meet individuals’ needs in a welcoming space, at a time when mental health needs are growing,” said Amy Ellis, Adult System of Care Division Director, in a statement.

Adults in Placer County experiencing mental health challenges can call a 24-hour phone line at 1-888-886-5401 to see if they are eligible for the crisis center or other mental health programs. People can also be referred to law enforcement, healthcare and other partners, according got the release.

