ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- Lisa Clark's 7-year-old daughter, Gracelyn, was riding her bike when she was hit by a car off Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Zinnia Way on September 25.

"There were people surrounded everywhere and I saw my daughter underneath a car and she was trapped and I went to someone right away," Lisa said.

Gracelyn was pinned underneath the vehicle.

"Her head was at the tire," Lisa said. "Her helmet was at the tire and was choking her."

Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department says they responded to an incident where a young bicyclist was hit on a busy road. He said that the young cyclist fortunately was wearing personal protection devices, like a helmet, which likely helped prevent any serious injuries.

Lisa says she wants to encourage parents and children to wear their helmets. She's also getting other parents together to get more crossing guards in their neighborhood.

"I have a lot of community involvement. Every parent wants there to be crossing guards," Lisa said.

She connected with another mom who agrees they need crossing guards.

"The only difference would be some crossing guards there, because that's big. That's a person with authority and a sign, and it would eliminate confusion for drivers, as well as the kids," said Rebekah Glass.

Gracelyn's mom won't let her ride a bike to school until there is a crossing guard. And Gracelyn isn't opposed.

"I want crossing guards here, cause if I ever ride my bike to school again I don't want to get hit again," Gracelyn said. "I want crossing guards to tell them when to not go."

Lisa will be speaking at an assembly at Blue Oaks Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV