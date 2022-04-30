Roseville nurse practitioner accused of sexual battery of patient during exam

A nurse practitioner has been arrested on suspicion of the sexual battery of a patient, according to the Roseville Police Department.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A nurse practitioner was arrested on April 30 on suspicion of sexual battery of a patient, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Anthony DeSouza is being accused of sexual battery during an exam with a female client on April 25, the Roseville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Roseville Police Department spokesperson Shauna Brewer confirmed that this victim was an adult female, and that the victim is the one who reported this to the department.

"If there are others, then we are asking people to come forward," Brewer told ABC10. "We're asking the public that if you have any information on similar incidents or you are a victim to Anthony DeSouza, to please come forward to our investigations unit. You can call 916-774-5070 to reach an investigator."

DeSouza posted bail and was released from jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, according to Placer County Superior Court. ABC10 asked for charging documents, but those aren't available yet.

ABC10 learned DeSouza was working for Wellpath Community Care Center in Roseville, which opened Aug. 2020 as an opioid use disorder treatment facility.

In a statement to ABC10, Wellpath spokesperson Judy Lilley said:

“We were recently made aware of an investigation underway by local law enforcement regarding an employee. We take accusations of misconduct seriously, and we are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. Given the nature of the investigation, the employee has been suspended pending the outcome of this matter.”

ABC10 reached out to DeSouza to give him the opportunity to respond to the allegations. He declined to comment.

Jenine Jenkins is interim-executive director of Stand Up Placer, a non-profit that helps survivors of sexual and domestic trauma and human trafficking.

"There are a lot of things that can prevent people from coming forward, and all we say is—you have to get help," Jenkins said. "Sometimes, folks can feel like they caused it. Folks can feel like they don't deserve support. Those are just, you know, a few of the things that can prevent people from coming forward to law enforcement."

She said anyone who has information for Roseville Police can also reach out to Stand Up Placer, if they want that support.

"Allow us to be with you when you come forward to make that report," Jenkins said.

Stand Up Placer has a 24/7 crisis line at 1-800-575-5352.

Sexual violence resources:

