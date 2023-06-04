Heavy police activity in Roseville near Mahany Park

Several agencies are responding to the incident and people should avoid the Mahany Park area near Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There is heavy law enforcement activity in Roseville Thursday afternoon along Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Several agencies are responding to the incident and people should avoid the Mahany Park area near Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

The Mahany Fitness Center and Martha Riley Community Library are on lockdown, according to Roseville Parks, Recreation and Events. Staff, visitors and children in the camps are safe. Parents are advised not to pick up their children until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

