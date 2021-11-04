Roseville to close roads Monday and Tuesday as outdoor dining decks are removed in Downtown and Old Town

The city originally built the dining decks in August 2020 to help downtown restaurants when indoor dining was prohibited.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville plans to remove outdoor patio decks Monday and Tuesday in Downtown and Old Town.

During this time, road closures will take place.

Road Closures

Monday 4 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vernon Street closed between Lincoln and Taylor Street

S. Grant Street is closed between Atlantic and Oak Street

Tuesday 5 a.m. - noon

Church Street is closed between Washington and Lincoln Street

All businesses will remain open.

The Downtown Business Improvement District also approved using $20,000 of its own funding to assist restaurants with umbrellas, deck stain and other accessories.

The Downtown Business Improvement District also approved using $20,000 of its own funding to assist restaurants with umbrellas, deck stain and other accessories.

The parking spaces that were covered by the decks will be available on Nov. 10.

Businesses that expanded their outdoor dining with privately-owned property won't be affected by the removals.

Other downtown businesses that want to apply for permits to permanently add seating that cuts into public areas can apply for an Encroachment Permit online. A Zoning Clearance application is required in some areas, as well. For more information on the permit process, click HERE.

