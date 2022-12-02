Man arrested for allegedly filming minors at a Roseville park

The City of Roseville Police Department says 59-year-old Alexandr Polupan was uncooperative with officers and not forthcoming with information.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — On Saturday, March 26, the City of Roseville Police Department arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly contacting and filming young children without parental consent at a Roseville park.

At around 3:15 p.m., officers arrived on the scene at a Roseville park in the 1000 block of Scarborough Drive and began talking to the parties involved. Police identified the suspect as 59-year-old Alexandr Polupan of Rocklin.

Police say Polupan was uncooperative with officers and not forthcoming with information.

According to police, "Polupan was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of resisting arrest, contributing to delinquency of a minor, and annoying and molesting a minor."

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident or Alexandr Polupan to contact the Roseville Police Department Investigation Unit at 916-746-1059.

