Roseville police ask for public's help as park damage repair costs reach over $20,000

The cost to repair various damages to toilets, dispensers, and playground equipment is rising and is already more than $20,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is seeing an increase in park damages over the summer, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Some of the damages include spray-painted vandalism, damage to amenities like toilets, dispensers, playground equipment and shade canopies.

The cost to repair the damages is rising and is already "well over" $20,000.

The police department is asking the community to help by calling the police department. If someone is watching vandalism in progress or facilities and equipment being intentionally damaged, they can call 911. If someone sees vandalism or property damage after the fact, they can call the non-emergency line at (916)774-5000 #1.

"One theory for why vandalism increases over the summer months is schools aren’t in session and most sports leagues are on break. Much of the vandalism and damage we’re seeing could be caused by teenagers who have an abundance of free time on their hands, coupled with autonomy from their parents," the Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Roseville police are increasing patrols at city facilities and parks. Parks in Roseville are closed one hour after sunset.

People can get paid by Roseville Crime Stoppers if their tip leads to an arrest. People can call (916) 783-STOP to speak to an operator anonymously.

Our community our parks our responsibility. Over the summer months, it’s common to see an increase in vandalism to our... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Thursday, July 28, 2022

Watch more on ABC10