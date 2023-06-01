Pastry Nouveau opening in Roseville in early 2023

Pastry Nouveau is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new pastry shop is opening soon in Roseville, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez.

The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to Perrigo-Jimenez.

"Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more balance of flavors, more balance of textures, and that's what we're going to focus on," Perrigo-Jimenez said.

Perrigo-Jimenez said he hopes to open in mid-January with the help of his co-owner, Bailey Hall. Pastry Nouveau will be located at 1490 Eureka Rd. in the Eureka Ridge Plaza, the former location of The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs.

Perrigo-Jimenez also owns Julian's Patisserie and Café in Folsom, which will continue to be open.

Kingdom Coffee Roasters will be served at Pastry Nouveau. The menu will change seasonally but keep the core favorites.

"We'll also have a selection of freshly baked, all-made-from-scratch breakfast pastries including croissants, cinnamon rolls, almond croissants, monkey bread — a lot of our like very popular ones that were known for at Julian's," said Perrigo-Jimenez.

Perrigo-Jimenez said as they complete different phases of the shop he plans to start a dessert lounge for the evenings and eventually host classes to create chocolate and sugar showpieces. The timeline for future projects has not been set.

