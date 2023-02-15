Pastry Nouveau opens in Roseville

Pastry Nouveau is open in Roseville. It's located in the Eureka Ridge Plaza, the former location of The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A new pastry shop opened Wednesday in Roseville.

The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez.

Pastry Nouveau is located at 1490 Eureka Road in the Eureka Ridge Plaza, the former location of The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs. It's open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more balance of flavors, more balance of textures, and that's what we're going to focus on," Perrigo-Jimenez previously told ABC10.

Kingdom Coffee Roasters will be served at Pastry Nouveau. The menu will change seasonally but keep the core favorites.

"We'll also have a selection of freshly baked, all-made-from-scratch breakfast pastries including croissants, cinnamon rolls, almond croissants, monkey bread — a lot of our like very popular ones that were known for at Julian's," said Perrigo-Jimenez.

Perrigo-Jimenez also owns Julian's Patisserie and Café in Folsom, which will continue to be open.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: $10K reward offered in Rocklin hit-and-run death of Trevor Swahn