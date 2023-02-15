x
Roseville

Pastry Nouveau opens in Roseville

Pastry Nouveau is open in Roseville. It's located in the Eureka Ridge Plaza, the former location of The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A new pastry shop opened Wednesday in Roseville.

The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez.

Pastry Nouveau is located at 1490 Eureka Road in the Eureka Ridge Plaza, the former location of The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs. It's open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more balance of flavors, more balance of textures, and that's what we're going to focus on," Perrigo-Jimenez previously told ABC10.

Kingdom Coffee Roasters will be served at Pastry Nouveau. The menu will change seasonally but keep the core favorites.

"We'll also have a selection of freshly baked, all-made-from-scratch breakfast pastries including croissants, cinnamon rolls, almond croissants, monkey bread — a lot of our like very popular ones that were known for at Julian's," said Perrigo-Jimenez.

Perrigo-Jimenez also owns Julian's Patisserie and Café in Folsom, which will continue to be open.

