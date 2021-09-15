Roseville Police begin use of body cameras

The Roseville Police Department says they aim to continue to build trust with their community.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday morning that they have implemented a new body camera program.

"The police technology has proven to be a resource for officers to use and also for the community," Rob Baquera spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department told ABC10.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Roseville officers began wearing body cameras on the street, according to Baquera. Roseville Police Chief Troy Bergstrom had told ABC10 back in April about plans to start a body cam program for officers in the city.

Roseville Police said in a video message on Wednesday that they want to build trust with people in their community.

"Body-worn cameras allow for an increased level of accountability and transparency, Chief Bergstrom said in a video message. "There's also a reduction in complaints with visual evidence to resolve incidents."

The city of Roseville recently approved a contract of just over $750,000 for the cost of the body cameras over the next five years. Each of Roseville's 150 police officers will get a body camera.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9