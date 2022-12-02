Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville

The driver avoided a spike strip, and went through a wooden fence onto the Sierra Pines Golf Course in Roseville.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver gave a deputy a license that allegedly did not belong to him and when asked to step out of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said he left the area. This led to a police chase where the driver reached 115 mph while running stop signs and driving in the wrong lane on Fiddyment Road, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The person continued driving and avoided a spike strip, eventually driving through a wooden fence and onto the Sierra Pines Golf Course in Roseville. The driver damaged multiple fences, left the vehicle and was arrested by deputies.

Chris Allen, a 47-year-old from Orland, was arrested on suspicion of evading an officer, obstruction, providing false information, driving under the influence and for multiple felony warrants.

Just after 2 a.m. on August 18th, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in rural Lincoln. The deputy... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Watch more on ABC10: Kiely Rodni leaves lasting legacy with Truckee community reeling from her death