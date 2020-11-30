Roseville Police Department chief announces retirement

Roseville Police Chief James Maccoun announced his retirement after 38 years of service in the region.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — James Maccoun, chief of police for the city of Roseville since 2017, announced his retirement on Monday, Nov. 30, after 38 years of service in law enforcement in the area.

He started his career in Roseville, where he began as a police services aid in 1980, before joining the Sacramento Police Department.

“I’ve worked very closely with Chief Maccoun the entire time he’s been with the Roseville PD, and know firsthand that he leaves big shoes to fill,” Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey said. “I’m grateful for his leadership, his focus on transparency and open communication, and the way he cares for the community in which he was raised.”

His last day is currently set for Thursday, Dec. 31.

Chief Maccoun led the Roseville Police Department in multiple accomplishments, including:

A partnership with Placer Health and Human Services to start the Family Mobile team within the department, creating a co-responders program

A use of force simulator and enhanced de-escalation training in partnership with Sierra College

Implicit bias and principled policing certification and training

Embedding homeless outreach workers to work with officers on providing homeless people to resources

Roseville Police Department Captain Troy Bergstrom will take over as the acting chief until a replacement is found. Roseville residents can be part of the selection process by inputting their ideal characteristics of the next chief through FlashVote.

