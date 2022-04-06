Here's how Roseville is trying to keep crime low

The overall crime rate in Roseville decreased by 1% in 2021, compared to 2020 with 29 fewer crimes in 2021.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department recently released its annual summary for 2021 that includes an overview of the department from last year.

The overall crime rate in Roseville decreased by 1% in 2021, compared to 2020 with 29 fewer crimes in 2021. There were 3,125 total crimes in 2021, according to the summary.

Rob Baquera, a spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department, said this low crime rate is in part due to the relationship with the community.

"A lot of that is this great bridge and partnership we have with our community who knows to report suspicious activity, call the police department when something doesn't seem right," Baquera said.

Based on data from Safewise that uses FBI data and demographic information, Roseville was the 76th safest city based on violent crimes, but seventh behind cities in the are like Lincoln, Folsom, Rocklin, Elk Grove, Vacaville, Lincoln and Manteca.

There were 255 violent crimes in Roseville in 2021, which includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. It's decreased by 8% from 2020.

One of the sections in the annual summary includes a map of the neighborhood associations because the police department partners with the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA) to support community relationships with the police.

RCONA is a non-profit group that works to improve the community in Roseville by fostering relationships between different neighborhoods, government, businesses and other agencies.

Map of Roseville Neighborhood Associations

Kevin Lachance the president of RCONA said the police department makes an effort to maintain a relationship with the neighborhood associations and communities.

"The Roseville Police Department has been able to maintain a very strong and positive relationship with us because, when there's a problem, everybody wants the PD to be there and show up and be able to act on it, and we feel very safe with them," Lachance said.

Baquera said using metrics and finding trends, the department can adjust policing efforts so, if they see a Neighborhood Association has been getting hit hard on Wednesdays between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., they can adjust patrols and outreach to the area.

"The effort that we consistently put in to build that bridge and connect with our community, and I think that is the leading factor behind why we and Roseville have low crime rates," Baquera said.

Lachance said the community ties between various organizations and agencies are important to maintain.

"As we grow out, it becomes more difficult to build them from scratch, so if we can maintain and work with RCONA, work with Roseville PD, as new people come in and grow Roseville out, they all meet this already well-established organization," Lachance said.

Some of the most common crimes in Roseville include property crimes like burglary, theft and stolen vehicles.

"We know that summertime's coming up. We know that it's vacation time for a lot of people. People are going to be leaving their houses, so we will see an increase in home break-ins," Baquera said.

Although crimes rates are low, he said the department still looks at changes to see why the increase or decrease in a certain crime is happening.

"Every time we look at our metrics, every single metric in this report and if we see an increase that is not acceptable, even if it's moving a number from 5 to 10, that's a big deal for us," Baquera said.

Find more information about Roseville's crime statistics from 2021 HERE.

