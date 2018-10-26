If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- The Roseville Police Department expect thefts of wallets and purses will increase by nearly 25 percent this holiday season.

The department is currently searching for two women suspected of stealing at least five wallets from purses at local grocery stores. Those suspects may be driving a silver Infinity G series car with a sunroof and no front plate.

These types of crimes typically increase around the holiday season, when people are shopping, Roseville Police wrote on Facebook. These brazen thefts often happen with lots of people around, as many police departments across the country have reported.

But there are a few things you can do about it.

Don’t leave your belongings unattended.

Consider downsizing your purse or wallet so you can keep it on you.

Also, keep a record of everything in your wallet in case its stolen.

Anyone with information on the crime may contact the Roseville Police Department.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook

© 2018 KXTV