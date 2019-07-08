ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is investigating after finding a dead body Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Taylor Street for a report of a deceased person, according to a press release from the department. They believe the person is a transient.

At this time, there are no signs of suspicious circumstances, but Roseville detectives responded as well as the Placer County Coroner.

Anyone with additional information should call the Roseville Police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059.

