Police increasing patrols at retail centers amid search for smash and grab suspects

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In just the last 24 hours, Crime Stoppers released photos of the suspects in that smash and grab at the Roseville Galleria. It happened one week ago Friday and Roseville police are announcing more safety measures.

“We have increased patrols in all of our retail centers looking for suspicious behaviors just like this,” said Rob Baquera, public information officer with the Roseville Police Department.

The suspects were caught on camera gathering items into bags and running from the Valliani Jewelry store.

Police say they had a gun and used sledgehammers to smash display cases.

“Something I have never seen when I’ve worked here for a really long time,” said Courtney Gutierrez who was a witness to the crime.

Gutierrez is the store manager to a neighboring store and heard the smash of glass and rushed her employees to safety.

“We immediately locked and shut ourselves in the store," Gutierrez said. "We ran into the backroom to lock that door, and then I proceeded to call 911 kind of in a panic.”

It happened around 12:30 last Friday afternoon. Police say the suspects got away in a silver four-door Chevrolet and a bright orange Dodge Charger.

“If you come to Roseville and you commit a crime we will follow that lead we will follow every aspect as far as we can go traveling and sending our guys across the state to bring people to justice,” Baquera said.

Gutierrez says she hopes the suspects are caught soon, adding the smash and grab have left workers shaken.

“Anxiety…just a rush of adrenaline really,” said Gutierrez.