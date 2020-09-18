Roseville police investigating shooting outside hotel near Topgolf

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — The Roseville Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near Topgolf as they investigate a shooting.

According to a Facebook post by the Roseville Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting just before 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The post says the shooting happened outside a hotel along the 1900 block of Freedom Way.

Google lists Home2 Suites By Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott as the two hotels along the 1900 block of Freedom Way.

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody.

