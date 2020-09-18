x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Roseville

Roseville police investigating shooting outside hotel near Topgolf

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — The Roseville Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near Topgolf as they investigate a shooting. 

According to a Facebook post by the Roseville Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting just before 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The post says the shooting happened outside a hotel along the 1900 block of Freedom Way. 

Google lists Home2 Suites By Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott as the two hotels along the 1900 block of Freedom Way. 

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody. 

Post by RosevilleCaliforniaPolice.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

2 men arrested for trying to have sex with underage girl, Roseville PD says

'Homemade pyrotechnic' device found at Roseville home, police say

Elk Grove Police officer accused of harassing a Black teenager during traffic stop

Watch more:

Experts say Elk Grove officer did nothing wrong after family of Black teen alleges harassment