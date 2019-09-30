ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since Sunday.

Robert Sakata was last seen wearing a blue polo T-shirt and blue jeans. Police said Sakata typically uses a cane and wears a yellow gold watch on his left wrist.

Sakata left his home at about 11:47 a.m. in his silver 2017 Mercedes, police said. His license plate number is 7NVW600.

Sakata was last seen in the area of Freeport Boulevard and Claudia Drive, according to the Roseville police.

Roseville police said Sakata has type 2 diabetes and a form of cognitive impairment. His short term memory has been rapidly decreasing, police said.

Sakata's family in Elkgrove said they have not recently seen or heard from him.

The Roseville Police Department is asking if anyone has information about where Sakata is to call (916)744-5000.

