Roseville man awoken by burglar in his bedroom

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's helping identifying a man who they say stole cash and credit cards from someone's home then used them to make purchases in the Sacramento region.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, a homeowner on the 400 block of Milan Court woke up around 4:45 a.m. Friday, July 24, to find a person standing in his bedroom and going through his things. The homeowner told police he jumped from his bed and the suspect ran out the front door with several items, including cash and credit and debit cards.

Police say the homeowner reported his debit card was used in Sacramento, North Highlands and Citrus Heights. Police were able to contact the stores and obtained surveillance photos of the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to contact the Roseville Police Department Investigations Unit at (916) 746-1059 and reference case number 2020-45987.

Roseville Crime Stoppers will pay rewards for crime tips. To report an anonymous tip, call (916) 783-STOP or visit their website at www.rsvlcrimestoppers.org

