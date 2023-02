A major traffic accident Monday shut down roads in the area of Stanford Ranch Road and Highland Park Drive, according to Roseville police.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police say they are investigating a major traffic accident in the area near Stanford Ranch Road and Highland Park Drive.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area, as roads will be shut down while police handle the incident.

Police will announce when roads will reopen as the investigation continues.