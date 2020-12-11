Roseville police search for missing 16-year-old Roseville boy

Joshua Brinkerhoff II is 6'02 tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police ask the public for help in finding a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Police said Joshua Brinkerhoff II was last seen in his bedroom on the 8800 block of Sierra College Boulevard. His mother told police on Tuesday morning she found a letter that read, "I am leaving for good, sorry for all the trouble." She said she last saw Joshua in his room around 11 p.m. Monday.

Joshua is described as being 6'02 tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police do not know what clothes he was wearing before he went missing, but they said he left with his guitar case.

Police said they do not know where Joshua is heading, but that he has family in Utah and doesn't have money or a phone.

Police are asking those who know any information regarding this case to call 916-774-5000.

