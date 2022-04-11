Roseville Police Department getting video wall to help improve efficiency, safety

Roseville police's new video wall will help make the incident response "faster, more efficient and safer" for officers and residents, according to council documents.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville City Council approved the purchase and installation of a video wall system for the Roseville Police Department, Wednesday.

The video wall is part of a Real Time Crime Center that will help make responses to incidents "faster, more efficient and safer" for officers and residents, according to council documents. The video wall processor will allow video streams to be displayed and shared across the network in real-time.

Rob Baquera, a spokesperson for the police department, wrote in an email to ABC10 the department continues to invest in technology to aid policing efforts.

"The Real Time Crime Center, housed in our Police Department Investigations Unit, will provide real-time critical information to our officers on the street," Baquera wrote. "When a major crime happens in our City, the professionals in the real-time crime center immediately go to work, identifying suspects, vehicle information, and path of travel. This allows us to strategically use our resources and increase our ability to take criminals off the street."

The council approved $199,000 of funding for the project, which includes two years of support services and installation.

