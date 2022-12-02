Roseville Police warn about possible increase in gas theft

Rob Baquera with the Roseville police says the recent spike in gas prices will also lead to a spike in gas theft.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With gas prices soaring — Roseville police are now warning about more schemes to steal your gas.

Originally shared on TikTok, a video show is gaining popularity that is being narrated by a person saying a woman pulled the gas pump straight out of his car to fill her canister.



Two employees confirm the lady is a regular, disruptive, visitor to the ARCO on Walerga and Elverta Roads in Antelope. And ABC10 first showed you a video of two men switching gas nozzles to trick others into paying for the gas in their tank.

“They on the other side of the island are actually using your nozzle to steal gas. We’ve seen a few cases historically where this has worked, and we have been able to, fortunately, catch people," said Rob Baquera, public information officer with the Roseville Police Department.

He says the recent spike in gas prices will also lead to a spike in gas theft.

“Either through your gas cap or potentially cutting a hole in your gas tank to drain that fuel out,” Baquera said.

So what can you do to protect your property? Park in well-lit areas and Baquera has these other tips.

“Invest in a locking gas cap so someone can’t just come and access your fuel tank through your gas cap," he said. "So again proactive at this point. We do believe we are going to start to see an increase in this level of crime. We want the community to be aware and take some proactive steps to secure their property.”