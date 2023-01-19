x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Roseville

Roseville preschool evacuated due to police activity in nearby neighborhood

Police said they have set up a perimeter around the home and are trying to contact someone who is alone in the home.

More Videos

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville preschool was evacuated Thursday due to police activity in a nearby neighborhood.

The Roseville Police Department responded to an incident in the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive. Police said they have set up a perimeter around the home and are trying to contact someone who is alone inside.

The preschool was evacuated out of "an abundance of caution" and neighbors are advised to shelter in place. Police say to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. 

   

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out