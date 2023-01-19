Roseville preschool evacuated due to police activity in nearby neighborhood

Police said they have set up a perimeter around the home and are trying to contact someone who is alone in the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville preschool was evacuated Thursday due to police activity in a nearby neighborhood.

The Roseville Police Department responded to an incident in the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive. Police said they have set up a perimeter around the home and are trying to contact someone who is alone inside.

The preschool was evacuated out of "an abundance of caution" and neighbors are advised to shelter in place. Police say to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Watch more on ABC10: Why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought