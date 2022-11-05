New Raley's with beer and wine bar, cafe set to open in Roseville this summer

Inside Roseville's newest Raley's will be a nutritionist, a beer and wine bar, a café and a room people can rent for meetings.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new type of Raley's market is coming to Roseville and is set to open at the end of June.

A Raley's O-N-E Market is set to in west Roseville at the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The O-N-E stands for organic nutrition education and focuses on ingredient transparency and minimally processed foods.

Chelsea Minor, the director of public affairs for Raley's, said they have spent time curating a guide focused on health-conscious, organic products.

"If you're going to be in the chip aisle, you're going to see everything from Lay's potato chips to those better for you options that don't have some of the hydrogenous fats, maybe artificial ingredients and making sure that it's a cleaner ingredient deck," Minor said. "And more than anything for us, it's all about making sure that the customers have a choice and that you learn more while you're at the shelf to make the best-informed decision for you and your family."

Inside the Raley's, shoppers can meet with a nutritionist or visit the beer and wine bar, café or rent a room where people can gather for meetings or other activities.

Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi said west Roseville is seeing significant growth, but doesn't have a marketplace specific to the area, making it a great location for the new Raley's and shopping center.

"So Raley's is going to do great and we're excited to have them in our community," Bernasconi said. "They are going to be located very close to a trail, so it's very walkable, bikeable — spend an afternoon in that shopping center. I'm really looking forward to it."

Bernasconi said other businesses expected to be in the Plaza at Blue Oaks include Great Clips, a Garden of Eat'n, an AutoZone, The Habit Burger Grill, and a Chipotle, among others.

Minor said the target opening is for the end of June, but supply chain shortages with HVAC and refrigeration have impacted construction and the opening timeline of the store.

One thing shoppers can expect is the refrigeration section will have motion sensors, so the lights won't turn on unless someone walks past them, which Minor said is just one of the ways the store is being sustainable. And, besides food for humans, the store will also offer pet treats.

"We're really excited about that. This is a kind of a new program that we're rolling out and we'll be able to test it in our West Roseville store and be able to hopefully move that chain-wide," Minor said.

The new storefront in West Roseville will be the fourth O-N-E market to open following locations in Truckee, El Dorado Hills and Reno.

