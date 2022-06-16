Raley's O-N-E market opens in Roseville

Inside Roseville's newest Raley's will be a nutritionist, a beer and wine bar, a cafe and a room people can rent for meetings.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new type of Raley's market is coming to Roseville and opens Thursday in the Plaza at Blue Oaks.

The Raley's O-N-E Market is in west Roseville at the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. O-N-E stands for organic nutrition education and focuses on ingredient transparency and minimally processed foods.

The store opens at 9:30 a.m. on June 16 and is located at 1970 Blue Oaks Boulevard in the new plaza. The new storefront in West Roseville will be the fourth O-N-E market to open following locations in Truckee, El Dorado Hills and Reno.

Chelsea Minor, the director of public affairs for Raley's, said they have spent time curating a guide focused on health-conscious, organic products.

"If you're going to be in the chip aisle, you're going to see everything from Lay's potato chips to those better for you options that don't have some of the hydrogenous fats, maybe artificial ingredients and making sure that it's a cleaner ingredient deck," Minor previously told ABC10.

Inside the Raley's, shoppers can meet with a nutritionist or visit the beer and wine bar, café or rent a room where people can gather for meetings or other activities.

Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi said west Roseville is seeing significant growth but doesn't have a marketplace specific to the area, making it a great location for the new Raley's and shopping center.

"So Raley's is going to do great and we're excited to have them in our community," Bernasconi previously told ABC10. "They are going to be located very close to a trail, so it's very walkable, bikeable — spend an afternoon in that shopping center. I'm really looking forward to it."

Raley's O-N-E Market is coming to Roseville! With an abundance of organic and locally grown produce, top-quality meats... Posted by Raley's O-N-E Market Roseville on Friday, May 27, 2022

