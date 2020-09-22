Roseville ranked among best cities to live in the US, according to study

Housing affordability is one of the reasons cited why the city of Roseville is recognized as one of the best places to live in the country, according to Money.com.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is the only California city that made it on the list of best places to live in the United States, according to a study by Money.com.

The city of Roseville is ranked 45th out of 50 on the list.

Housing affordability is one of the reasons cited why Roseville is recognized by Money.com. According to the study, the median price for a home in the city is about $461,000, which is about 10% lower than the rest of the state.

The median housing price is also more than half what it cost to own a home in San Francisco.

Brian Jacobson, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville, said a low-crime rate and housing availability are other traits why Roseville should be considered one of the best cities in the country.

"If you want to build a large custom-built home, you can do that," Jacobson said. "If you're a starter, you know, a millennial starting out and buying a first home, you can do that in Roseville, as well."

The survey also points to high-paying jobs such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Kaiser Permanente. The median household income in Roseville is more than $91,000.

Money.com also labeled Roseville a regional retail destination due to its open-air shopping centers and having more than 50 stores and restaurants.

Evans, Georgia, is the highest-ranked city in the country according to the study, due to its high employment rate, access to health care, and its diversity.

Money.com's best cities to live in the United States is not the only list to recognize Roseville. Roseville was on the list of the safest cities in the country and the 10th best place to retire in California in 2019.

"People care about each other and watch out for one another (in Roseville)," Jacobson said. "So it's just a great place to be."