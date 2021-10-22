Roseville ranks among the top 10 places to live in U.S.

Roseville was joined by Woodland as two of only four California cities to make the national list compiled by Livability.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — If you live in Roseville or Woodland, chances are you already know you live in a great place.

Well, the folks at Livability.com are back to remind you that, yes, Roseville and Woodland are great places to live. The two Northern California cities ranked within the top 60 for the site's best places to live in America. The list ranked the top 100 spots, with only two other California cities, Oxnard and Riverside, joining the list.

COVID-19 and the impacts of the pandemic played into how the list was constructed. Livability analyzed over 1,000 small to mid-sized cities, factoring in safety, affordability, economy, outdoor recreation, accessibility and community engagement.

"Respondents were asked if they could work from anywhere, which factors would be most heavily considered when choosing to relocate and how housing needs and priorities have changed since the beginning of the pandemic," the survey says.

Roseville came in at number 8, while Woodland ranked 55th.

"Roseville, the biggest city in Placer County, was once just a stagecoach stop," Livability's survey results say. "Today, the city is bustling with things to do and ways to explore."

What cities made the top five? Those honors belong to Madison, Wis.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; and Overland Park, Kan; Frederick Md.; and Charlottesville, Va. Anchorage, Alaska rounded out the list at number 100.

