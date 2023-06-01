Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

Throughout the next week, Roseville will use an initial water surplus from Folsom Reservoir to store water in the aquifers.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city.

“Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”

The city will recharge the groundwater basin using groundwater wells. Folsom Reservoir has gained a substantial amount of water over the week and some of that water needs to be released to control possible flooding.

Throughout the next week, Roseville will use an initial water surplus from Folsom Reservoir to store water in the aquifers. The surplus is nearly 60 million gallons, according to the city. This is possible because of the city's contract with the US Bureau of Reclamation Central Valley Project.

The stored water will be used when the area experiences dry conditions.

“Now is the time to be banking this water as this storm series rolls through,” said Jim Peifer, Executive Director of the Regional Water Authority, which represents nearly two dozen water providers serving 2 million people in the Sacramento region and is leading efforts to develop the Water Bank. “Roseville is doing its part to build a reliable water system for customers and the Sacramento region.”

Though more rain is expected in the coming weeks, whether the city can store it depends on the flood capacity at Folsom Reservoir.

