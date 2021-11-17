Roseville recognized for efforts to improve digital technology

Roseville was one of four California cities highlighted for its digital technology, which included Corona, Rancho Cucamonga and Pasadena.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville was recognized by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) for its efforts to improve digital experiences for residents and businesses.

The CDG is a national research and advisory institute that focuses on technology and best practices in state and local government, according to its website.

“Innovative cities are able to leverage data and harness new technology to enhance the services they provide,” CDG Vice President Phil Bertolini said in a press release. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for putting technology to good use toward improving the lives of constituents and strengthening the relationships they have with their partners.”

Roseville placed 8th for cities with populations between 125,000-249,999. Roseville had a population of about 141,500 in 2019 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Roseville was one of four California cities highlighted in the category, which included Corona, Rancho Cucamonga and Pasadena.

Roseville maintained its ranking from 2020 in part because of its Electronic Document Review Project that allows for online permit applications among other applications. This project saved residents "tens of thousands of dollars in credit card transaction fees" and decreased foot traffic by almost 50% at the city permit center, according to CGD.

