Roseville's new recovery center for first responders, veterans now open

The California Recovery Center has also added a COVID-19 testing site with 24- to 48-hour turnaround time.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Recovery Center (CRC) has officially opened its doors to people in need on Wednesday, October 27.

The Roseville recovery center is a substance abuse rehabilitative treatment facility serving professionals, first responders and veterans struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

The grand opening comes as California’s first responders and firefighters are experiencing increased stress and anxiety due to the pandemic and a historic wildfire season.

According to CRC's website, "Recovery from years of use requires time. Success is often built on creating new support systems, learning to navigate substance-free in the world and gain a true sense of the possibilities the future holds."

The center is opening with modifications including a COVID-19 test site with a 24- to 48-hour results turnaround guarantee. This testing site is open to everyone.

The CRC is located at 423 Oak Street in Roseville and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

WATCH ALSO: Veterans treatment program gives veterans second chance after committing crimes due to PTSD