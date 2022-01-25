Roseville redistricting commission moves forward with one proposed final map

The public will be able to comment on this new draft map, which is a modified version of Draft Map B.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Independent Redistricting Commission is moving forward with a modified version of Draft Map B that they are calling Draft Map B-1.

Now, the final draft map will be available for comment and review for 30 days. There will also be five public meetings in each of the districts to further discuss the maps and allow for public comment. The dates and locations will be released at a later time.

People can also send in public comments on the new draft map to the City Clerk through email at cityclerkroseville@roseville.ca.us.

Brian Jacobson, the public information officer for Roseville, said that the deadline for a final map submission is in June so the commission isn't up against a deadline.

One of the topics discussed at a redistricting meeting on Jan. 24 was about people who would be impacted by voter deferrals and because of shifting districts may not be able to vote for a city council member for six years.

Paul Frank, the chair of Roseville's independent redistricting commission, said with Map B-1 there are about 7,000 people falling into that gap.

"It's a noble goal to reduce the number of voter deferrals, but it shouldn't stand in the way of your compliance with the other priority factors that you have and really as long as the vote deferrals are not being created by some improper purpose or you're ignoring the other redistricting criteria — voter deferral is something that I certainly would like the commission to keep in mind, but it is not a specifically-stated criteria." said Joe Mandell, Roseville's Senior Deputy City Attorney at the meeting.

Frank told ABC10 other residents might have voted in 2018, 2020 and will vote in 2022, but the charter doesn't outline that as a specific criterion or concern.

"I don't think any changes would affect that six-year gap number, the demographers round the numbers and you really have to kind of move whole areas to different parts and then you're talking about an entirely different map," Frank said.

One of the main adjustments to Map B was adding the historic Sierra Vista neighborhood into District 2, according to Frank.

"We wanted to make sure that those folks had a strong voice that they weren't divided in any way into different districts where when it comes time to choose a representative on the City Council, their influence wasn't watered down by other neighborhoods that maybe are our brand new neighborhoods with different culture, different issues, different concerns," Frank said.

For more information on the Draft Map B-1 click HERE.

"There is some conversation that we're not going to have a perfect map. We're going to try to get the best map," Frank said

Here is the current Draft Map B-1.

Here is Draft Map B that was modified to create Draft Map B-1.

