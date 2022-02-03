Roseville to hold 5 more redistricting meetings before choosing final map

Roseville has scheduled five more redistricting meetings where the public can comment on the final redistricting draft map.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville has scheduled five more redistricting meetings throughout February where the public can weigh in on the final redistricting draft map.

Roseville's Independent Redistricting Commission decided to move forward with a modified version of Draft Map B at a Jan. 24 meeting that they are calling Draft Map B-1.

The final draft map is available for comment and review for 30 days. There will also be five public meetings to further discuss the maps and allow for public comment.

At the end of the process, the commission will adopt one map that will establish district boundaries for the next 10 years.

Meeting details

The commission is required to hold five public hearings with one in each district.

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. — City Council Chambers at 311 Vernon St.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. — Maidu Community Center at 1550 Maidu Drive

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. — Mike Shellito Indoor Pool at 10210 Fairway Drive

Thursday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. — Martha Riley Library at 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. — St. John’s Episcopal Church at 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

This is the first year Roseville is doing redistricting with a district-based process. In previous redistricting processes, an at-large system was used where city council members represented the entire city rather than specific districts.

People can also send in public comments on the final draft map to the City Clerk through email at cityclerkroseville@roseville.ca.us or call (916) 774-5200.

Here is the final Draft Map B-1.

For more information on the final draft map click HERE.

