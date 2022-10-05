Roseville restaurant faces 30-day closure for violating state COVID rules

“We dared to continue to employ our employees, to continue to pay our employees. We continued to keep outdoors open and serve our community.”

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The owner of the House of Oliver in Roseville said he will fight the threat of a 30-day closure from the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) for defying COVID stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

Restaurant owner Matthew Oliver has been a vocal opponent of California’s coronavirus policies. He said state officials are trying to make an “example” out of him. Oliver continued to operate amid the stay-at-home order during a time when restaurants were required to move to take-out or curbside pickup service only.

“We dared to asked questions,” Oliver said. “We dared to continue to employ our employees, to continue to pay our employees. We continued to keep outdoors open and serve our community.”

The ABC filed an accusation of violating state health orders against the House of Oliver's liquor license in December 2020, said John Carr, a spokesperson for ABC. He said the case is still pending.

The ABC cited more than 230 businesses across California for alleged violations of the coronavirus-related public health order since 2020.

Oliver said he plans to fight the penalty to the end. When asked if he’d close his restaurant if he loses an appeal, he said “we’ll see how it all works out.”

