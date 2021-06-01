Roseville restaurant owners offering free meals to furloughed restaurant workers

Sienna Restaurant in Roseville said in a Facebook post that they will offer meals every Wednesday until restaurants can reopen again.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Restaurant owners in Roseville are offering free meals to furloughed restaurant workers every Wednesday until restaurants can reopen again.

Mark and Karoline Platt own Sienna Modern American Restaurant in Roseville and said in a Facebook post that they "wanted to do something to help these hardworking people make ends meet."

Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, Sienna is offering a free lunch or dinner to those who were furloughed in the restaurant industry. The featured meal will be a chicken parmesan with garlic bread.

"Our hearts go out to all our team members as well as neighboring restaurants," Mark and Karoline Platt said in the Facebook post.

The Platts own four restaurants in the region and said they understand the difficulty of being in the restaurant business this year. They wanted to do this as a "small act of kindness" to support the restaurant industry during this time.

Furloughed restaurant workers can call the restaurant at 916-771-4700 to place orders for either lunch or dinner. Pickup times are Wednesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. for lunch or 3 to 5 p.m. for dinner.

