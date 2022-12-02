2 motorcyclists killed in separate crashes Friday morning

One crash occurred in Roseville and another in Sacramento.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two motorcyclists were killed Friday morning in separate crashes in the Sacramento region.

Just before 5 a.m., an accident was reported at Sunrise Avenue and Francis Drive in Roseville. Police say only one motorcycle was involved. The driver was killed and another person was left with life threatening injuries.

The road is temporarily closed in both directions, and Roseville police advise commuters to avoid the area and use alternative routes for the next several hours.

Just before 8 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire tweeted information about a crash in Sacramento’s Rosemont neighborhood that involved a motorcycle and a truck near Manlove Road and South Watt Avenue.

“Our hearts are heavy to report that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased,” Sacramento Metro Fire said in their tweet.

The accident in Sacramento is under investigation by CHP.