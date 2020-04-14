ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Coming up with constructive ways to keep the kids entertained has been a challenge for many parents curing California's stay-at-home-order. Now, the city of Roseville has rolled out a new virtual recreation program to help.

The program was launched with a special video, featuring workers with the city’s parks, recreation, and libraries department taking turns making the announcement, reconnecting with the community via social media.

“The mission of our department is to enhance lives by providing exceptional experiences,” said Jennifer Low, the department’s coordinator.



Now, thanks to social media, that’s what the city is able to do, showing kids how to make crafts, chalk mosaics, even sharing storytime together -- activities that families outside of the Roseville Community can now enjoy also.

“Moving it to a virtual platform, we knew that we would have engagements that we wouldn't normally have,” Low said. “That's a positive thing in our mind.”

Comments on the Parks, Recreation, and Libraries Facebook page show both favorable reactions and positive feedback.

“The response was overwhelming,” Low said. “We're incredibly grateful.”

The city says staff will be adding plenty of content weekly. They say they hope to continue the virtual recreation program in some way, even when stay-at-home orders are lifted.

