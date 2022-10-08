Roseville roundabout aims to make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians

The roundabout project starts the week of August 15 and it aims to make streets safer for cars and pedestrians.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new roundabout is in the works for the city of Roseville. The project starts the week of August 15 that aims to make streets safer for cars and pedestrians.

The roundabout will be at the center of Washington, Lincoln and All America City Boulevard.

Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city, says improvements were made @The Grounds, formerly Placer County Fairgrounds, and this roundabout came about afterward to help increase traffic flow in and out of the area.

Dyda said this will make the area more walkable, adding new paths and crosswalks for both pedestrians and bikers.

"It also just allows traffic to flow in and out of that facility more effectively when they have events because right now it's just an intersection that doesn't have traffic signals or anything. So it will definitely help people traveling in and out of that location," Dyda said.

Construction is scheduled to happen from August of 2022 until the summer of 2023. Dyda said the construction will have little impact on people's commutes, as Washington Boulevard will remain open.

At most, people living or driving in Roseville around the area could see a few intermittent road closures or shoulder closures.

Dyda said roundabouts can create safer conditions for drivers, pedestrians, and bikers. She cites data from the California Department of Transportation, saying roundabouts can lead to a 90% reduction in deadly crashes, 80% fewer injury collisions, and a 40% decrease in pedestrian collisions.

To learn more about the project, click HERE.

Watch for upcoming construction on a roundabout at the Washington and All America City Blvd. intersection. Work will continue through next summer. Upgrades also include improved safety and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians and new landscaping: https://t.co/GGx564sTf1 pic.twitter.com/2osSFUtC3f — City of Roseville CA (@CityofRoseville) July 29, 2022

Watch more on ABC10