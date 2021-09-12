x
Roseville

Roseville police say rumored threat toward school in district is unsubstantiated

While officers said the rumored threat was unsubstantiated, increased police presence will be deployed to the Roseville school in question.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Roseville Police Department announced on Thursday they launched an investigation into a rumored threat against a local school.

While officials said they identified and contacted the students suspected to be involved with the alleged threat, the number of students identified, as well as the school in question have yet to be publicly disclosed.

There is no credibility to the threats, police said, and the rumors themselves were unsubstantiated.

Nonetheless, Roseville police is expected to deploy increased police presence at the local school subjected to the rumor.

