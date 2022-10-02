Roseville school district could opt for mask optional policy once state mandate lifts

While the state mandate ends Feb. 15, there's been no word on the K-12 mandate.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A live steam of the meeting is available HERE.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District could opt for a mask optional policy for students, noting in a proposed resolution that the governor's K-12 mask mandate is "ill-advised."

The resolution is an action item before the school board.

Parents and community members shared their thoughts about mask requirements for students early on in the meeting during public comment.

In a YouTube live stream of the meeting, parent after parent approached the podium to share their thoughts on the issue.

"Students are getting bullied by teachers and administrative staff for simply choosing to not cover their face," one speaker said. "These are the very people that are supposed to educate and help our students prepare academically for their future. Stop telling the kids they're going to make you sick. Stop telling the kids they're dangerous and a safety issue to others."

According to the district's website, masks are required of all students and staff when indoors — except for exempted individuals.

The proposed resolution calls for parent choice in whether or not students mask up at school, regardless of vaccination status, once the statewide mandate from the governor ends on Feb. 15. While the state mandate ends, there's been no word on the K-12 mandate.

Part of the resolution says that the district will still provide N95 masks to teachers and students and promote their availability. It also says the district will not adopt a mandatory COVID testing policy for asymptomatic students as replacement for adopting a mask optional policy.

The full resolution can be found HERE. A livestream of the meeting is available HERE.