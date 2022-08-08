Roseville high schools switch start times with some elementary schools as new law goes into effect

The reason for pushing start times back? According to the law, early school start times can lead to sleep deprivation, which impacts students' health and academics.

The new law will make little or no difference for some California high-school students, but for students in Roseville, it pushes start times back by about 45 minutes.

A law passed in 2019 made school start times for all middle schools and high schools in California begin no earlier than 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively, by the start of the 2022-23 school year. The law doesn't apply to non-mandatory "zero period," or rural schools .

As school starts for many California students, this year, high schoolers are preparing to sleep in and elementary school students in Roseville will be waking up earlier to attend their classes.

Pencils are sharpened, notebooks are ready, and backpacks are hanging by the door in preparation for the first day of school .

Will students actually get more sleep? :

Since the law passed, it's led to a debate among students, parents, teachers and school boards about whether it would actually help students get more sleep.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends children ages 6-12 should regularly sleep 9-12 hours per day, and teenagers between 13-18 should sleep 8-10 hours per day.

Based on results from Youth Risk Behavior Surveys in 2015, 57.8% of middle schoolers weren't getting enough sleep and 72.7% of high schoolers weren't getting enough sleep.

Alicia Wright is a mom with five kids who attend Stoneridge Elementary School, Eich Middle School and Oakmont High School.

"At first, when I heard that the high schoolers got to start later, I was excited about that just because I think it's so early for them to have to get to the school and I think that they could use some extra sleep," Wright said.

But after she found out elementary school students would be starting school at an earlier time, Wright said it likely won't improve sleep for her kids.

"Once I found out that the middle school and the elementary school is flip-flopping schedules that actually makes it harder than what we're doing right now, just because my high schooler will not get to sleep in because I drive them all to school, so she's going to have to get up with her siblings," Wright said.

Lisa Schrider teaches at Eich Middle School and she previously said the transition from middle school to high school could be difficult for some because they would have to get up much earlier.

"In retrospect, we always worry about our middle schoolers starting at 9 a.m. now and then going to the high school and starting at 7:45 a.m. and they seem to adjust. But, now it'll be the flip so we'll just have to see how it all plays out," Schrider said.

Rob Hasty, the executive director of Human Resources for the Roseville Joint Union High School District, said whether or not the new schedule helps improve sleep depends on the students.