ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Do you know what to do if you are ever attacked? Well for a packed house in Roseville, Julie from "Jane Jitsu" gave people a lesson in self-defense.

"She planted her foot right here in my hip," said Julie. "So even if I tried to swing at her, you see how she brought that foot up. She's ready to kick me anywhere."

The class also learned about new "smart" pepper spray that is connected to an app on your phone. The protected pepper spray with shield technology uses Bluetooth to sync with the Shield Community App to automatically send alerts with your exact location to five selected contacts in case of emergency.

"So if I'm moving, if I'm running, the alert is going to show every step of the way where I'm at," said Robin Padilla with "Damsel in Defense."

Padilla said the app is free on Android and Apple devices. As for the pepper spray?

"It's a one-time cost with lifetime coverage of where somebody can find you through GPS," said Padilla.

To learn more head to mydamselpro.net/defendableme.

