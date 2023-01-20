You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads

The proposed decreases are along Bob Doyle Drive, North Cirby Way, Old Auburn Road, Rocky Ridge Drive and Taylor Road, due to 85% of traffic reducing speeds.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance.

Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.

The proposed decreases are along Bob Doyle Drive, North Cirby Way, Old Auburn Road, Rocky Ridge Drive and Taylor Road, due to a reduction of the speed that 85% of traffic travels.

Here's how each road could be affected

Bob Doyle Drive could change from 35 mph to 30 mph

North Cirby Way could change from 35 mph to 30 mph

Old Auburn Road could change from 45 mph to 40 mph

Rocky Ridge Drive could change from 40 mph to 35 mph

Taylor Road could change from 45 mph to 40 mph

Depending on if the second reading goes through, updated speed limit signs would be installed within two or three weeks after the new limits take effect, according to city spokesperson Brian Jacobsen. Drivers could see this new signage early as mid to late March.

Caltrans requires that for a speed limit to be enforced by radar, it must be set at the 5 mph increment closest to the speed at or below 85% of drivers travel.

The recommended speed limit can be reduced if there are conditions that may not be apparent to drivers such as a history of accidents, a driveway along the road, bike lanes and more.

A new bill, Assembly Bill 43, went into effect this year allowing local agencies more leeway to setting speed limits. It includes more conditions not clear to drivers such as proximity to schools and roads with a lot of foot traffic or bicycle activity among others.

"Most drivers drive at a speed that they consider being comfortable, regardless of the posted speed limit," according to the city. "Before and after studies have shown that there are no significant changes in vehicle speeds following the posting of new or revised speed limits."

Find a map of radar-enforceable speed limits in Roseville HERE.