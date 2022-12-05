Roseville's Harry Crabb Park, Vernon Street Town Square spray grounds open Saturday

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two of Roseville's spray grounds open this weekend as temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.
Harry Crabb Park, 1000 Scarborough Drive, and Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon St., will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, starting May 14 through May 31, Memorial Day.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, both parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. After Labor Day through Sept. 30, the parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours could change because of special events or maintenance.
Luken Park along with other smaller water play areas are closed because of drought conditions since they do not recirculate water.
