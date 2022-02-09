Roseville prepares for strategic plan focusing on job opportunities, business

Economic Development Director Melissa Anguiano said looking ahead to the plan, they're looking at supporting the health and life science sector.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is looking ahead at its strategic planning process with the City Council and updating its plan based on the idea of creating specific areas of focus.

Economic Development Director Melissa Anguiano said the city has some strong industry bases and is looking at supporting the health and life science sector and the information communication and technology sector.

Anguiano said some of the top employers in Roseville are in the health and life science industry along with medical technology.

She said another area includes creating job opportunities in multiple sectors, including supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses.

"Development is also another key area that we anticipate focusing on, and that is primarily looking at the new population increase that's coming to Roseville, moving to Roseville," Anguiano said.

As those local businesses are growing, the city is looking at what type of labor and talent is needed to continue to support these businesses.

For residents who may not keep up with economic development news in the city, Anguiano said looking into the future, Roseville is hoping to continue developing housing.

"Our downtown is seeing a tremendous amount of activity and revitalization and hopefully, we continue to create those points of destination for the community and maintain this quality of life — this place of choice if you will, that is desirable to live in," Anguiano said.

Developing an array of different housing choices is another long-term goal the city is working towards, according to Anguiano.

Anguiano said the hope is to have a plan for the city council to look at in the summer or by the early fall. This plan would likely be a 1-3 year plan, Anguiano said, compared to the previous strategic plan, which covered five years.

"A lot happens in five years, as we can all attest to that, and so I think the goal is to create a plan that is focused but is also very opportunistic and flexible so that it can adapt to what changes may come, " Anguiano said.

