Roseville student who previously brought gun to school had list of people to harm, police say

Roseville police say West Park High School students are safe and that there's no ongoing threat.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A West Park High School student was booked into juvenile hall after police in Roseville say they found him with a list of students he potentially wanted to harm. Police said the student had also previously brought a gun to school.

It's unclear when the student reportedly brought a gun to school, but Roseville police said in a Facebook post that they received a report regarding the student on May 21. According to police, the student had both brought a gun to school and identified people to harm.

An investigation was launched, and Roseville police contacted the student along with other students and parents associated with the report.

On Monday, police say they contacted and questioned the student again, searched the student's backpack and found a list that included what they called "a reference of wanting to potentially harm the specified students."

The students and parents associated with the list were contacted, and the involved student was booked into juvenile hall on charges of making criminal threats.

Police say the school and students are safe and that there's no ongoing threat. Due to being a minor, police have not released the student's name.

The incident remains under investigation.

